Wilkes Inclusive Park Update

Friday, November 17, 2017 at 1:43PM

Fairplains Baptist Church says a special "thanks" for your support for the Wilkes Inclusive Play Park in North Wilkesboro, NC. Not only did the Play Park receive the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant for $25K from those around the nation who voted the Park as one of the top causes to support in the US, but the support kept coming. They have exceeded the goal of $220K to build the park, and are now meeting the next goal of purchasing a wheelchair accessible swing being specially designed in Australia. In October, they celebrated the Grand Opening Celebration with many attendees, including a film crew from the NC Baptists. In support and love for our special needs community the committee named the playground "Cameron's Place" after Cameron Skabo. In recent weeks, at the NC Baptist State Convention the Cameron's Place film was featured to inspire others to make a difference in their community. ((Here is a link to the video: https://www.facebook.com/wilkesinclusiveplaypark/ Please share the Wilkes Inclusive Play Park with others and let them know it is now open to ALL ages and abilities! ))