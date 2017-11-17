Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer -- Halfway to Goal | Main | WCC Business Seminars »
Friday
Nov172017

Wilkes Inclusive Park Update

DateFriday, November 17, 2017 at 1:43PM

Fairplains Baptist Church says a special "thanks" for your support for the Wilkes Inclusive Play Park in North Wilkesboro, NC.  Not only did the Play Park receive the State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant for $25K from those around the nation who voted the Park as one of the top causes to support in the US, but the support kept coming.  They have exceeded the goal of $220K to build the park, and are now meeting the next goal of purchasing a wheelchair accessible swing being specially designed in Australia. In October, they celebrated the Grand Opening Celebration with many attendees, including a film crew from the NC Baptists.  In support and love for our special needs community the committee named the playground "Cameron's Place" after Cameron Skabo.  In recent weeks, at the NC Baptist State Convention the Cameron's Place film was featured to inspire others to make a difference in their community.  ((Here is a link to the video: https://www.facebook.com/wilkesinclusiveplaypark/  Please share the Wilkes Inclusive Play Park with others and let them know it is now open to ALL ages and abilities! ))

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.