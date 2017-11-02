Subscribe to our Content

« Dogs Attack Car | Main | Museum Pinto Lunch Today »
Thursday
Nov022017

Early Voting Through Saturday

Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 9:15AM

Early voting continues this week for the November municipal elections and runs through  Saturday, Nov. 4.  Election Day is Nov. 7. Statewide, 92 counties are holding elections in November. Ballots in hundreds of municipalities across the state will include:  Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, and Ronda. During the early voting period, any registered voter can cast an absentee ballot in person. Early voting also offers “same-day registration,” allowing eligible individuals who aren’t yet registered in their county to register and vote at the same time in their county. To use same-day registration, a person must complete a voter registration application and show proof of their address in the county.  One-stop voting for the upcoming town elections in Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro and Ronda is at the Wilkes Board of Elections through this Saturday, November 4. The office is in room 315 of the Wilkes County Office Building on North Street in Wilkesboro. Hours for one-stop voting are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. except Nov. 4, when hours are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.  

