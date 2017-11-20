Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Nov202017

NC National Guard 258th Returns

DateMonday, November 20, 2017 at 11:46AM

On Friday, there was a Welcome Home Ceremony for the North Carolina Army National Guard’s 258th Engineer Utilities Detachment for their deployment to Southwest Asia. The 258th deployed for approximately one year in support of Operation Spartan Shield. The unit’s mission was to provide facilities engineering support in the areas of carpentry, masonry, electrical, plumbing, road maintenance and repair in Iraq and Kuwait. Many of these Soldiers have civilian construction, engineering or personnel businesses.

