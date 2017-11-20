NC Still Helping Puerto Rico
Emergency managers from across North Carolina have been working in Puerto Rico since October 1 to support ongoing relief and recovery efforts underway on the U.S. island territory hit by Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20. Another team departed Friday for Puerto Rico while one returned home Sunday. For the past seven weeks, North Carolina teams have worked alongside their counterparts from Puerto Rico Emergency Management Agency (PREMA) in several capacities. Currently, three teams are supporting different emergency operations centers on the island. “North Carolina is considered a national leader for disaster response and recovery,” said Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks.
