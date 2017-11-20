Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Nov202017

Signature Sound at Walker Center

DateMonday, November 20, 2017 at 11:47AM

Kick off the holiday season at the Walker Center with “Christmas with Ernie Haase & Signature Sound” on Friday, December 1, 2017. From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. This show will feature EHSS singing Christmas hymns and traditional Christmas songs. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m. This performance is sponsored by Brame Huie Pharmacy.  A limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at 336-838-6260

