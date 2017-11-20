State Unemployment Rate Is Unchanged
The state’s seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, remaining unchanged from September’s revised rate. The national rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point to 4.1 percent. North Carolina’s October 2017 unemployment rate decreased 1.0 percentage point from a year ago. The number of people employed increased 11,504 over the month. The major industries with the largest over-the-month increases were Professional & Business Services at 5,600, and was followed by Trade, Transportation & Utilities at 4,900. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, 2017 when the county unemployment rates for October 2017 will be released.
Reader Comments