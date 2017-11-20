Telephone Scammer Claiming Direct TV
Telephone scams come in all shapes and sizes; the latest is claiming to be a Direct TV promotion. A Wilkes victim contacted the Sheriff's Office regarding the phone scam and loss of money. The victim was told she would receive a promotion with several new channels. She just needed to purchase an Amazon Gift Card was to cover her bill from November 2017 to March of next year. The Wilkes' victim purchased the card for 300 dollars, called the Direct TV number to give them the card number, and waited. When she did not receive the new channels, she called Direct TV and was told there was no such promotion. The phone call was a scam and the victim is out 300 dollars. Beware...if you're called and asked to buy a card or wire money to receive a service or prize...hang up. It's a scam.
