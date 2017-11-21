Drive Safely Over Thanksgiving
With one of the busiest travel times of the year on North Carolina roadways approaching, the State Highway Patrol wants all motorists to focus on safety. AAA reports that approximately 50.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home, with 89 percent traveling by motor vehicle. Last year, SHP investigated 1,923 collisions during the Thanksgiving Holiday time period. Among those collisions, 453 were injury related and 17 resulted in death. Travelers can contribute to highway safety reporting dangerous drivers by dialing *HP or (*47) on a cellular phone. Callers should give the description of the vehicle, location, direction of travel and license plate number if at all possible.
