Merlefest Line-Up Includes Kris Kristofferson
Three-time Grammy winner Kris Kristofferson, Jamey Johnson, Robert Earl Keen and Balsam Range are part of a lineup of over 75 artists coming to MerleFest 2018 on April 26-29 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro Additional performers for MerleFest 2018 will be announced in coming months. The lineup and performance schedule is at www.MerleFest.org/lineup. Tickets went on sale Tuesday and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857.
