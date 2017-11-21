Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Thousands of Dollars in Batteries Stolen | Main | Wilkes Hall of Fame Taking Nominations »
Tuesday
Nov212017

Merlefest Line-Up Includes Kris Kristofferson

DateTuesday, November 21, 2017 at 12:33PM

Three-time Grammy winner Kris Kristofferson, Jamey Johnson, Robert Earl Keen and Balsam Range are part of a lineup of over 75 artists coming to MerleFest 2018 on April 26-29 at Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro Additional performers for MerleFest 2018 will be announced in coming months. The lineup and performance schedule is at www.MerleFest.org/lineup. Tickets went on sale Tuesday and may be purchased at www.MerleFest.org or by calling 1-800-343-7857.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.