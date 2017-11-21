Stolen Cars in Wilkes
Stolen cars seems to be the theme of the week last week. Wilkesboro Police were called concerning a theft a the Lowes Motel. A Dodge Stratus valued at $2500 was stolen during the overnight hours Wednesday. Police are reviewing video surveillance. No suspects at this time. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is also investigating a couple of vehicle thefts from the weekend. A car was stolen from a Ferguson residence. The victim reported that their Honda CRV valued at 3000 dollars was taken from Ottie Allen Road. The second victim reported that their Saturn SL valued at 1500dollars was taken from a Statesville Road location. Both thefts were discovered Friday afternoon. No word on suspects at this time.
Reader Comments