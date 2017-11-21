Thousands of Dollars in Batteries Stolen
A local business has reported a break-in and theft. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called concerning a break-in and theft at the Carolina West Wireless cell tower location on Laurel Mtn Road. The business reported 12 batteries stolen including 4 Interstate batteries and 8 Northstar batteries. Stolen property is estimated at $4200. Carolina West Wireless also reported a battery theft from their Winkler Mill Road location. Four batteries valued at $1400 were stolen there. No suspects were listed.
