Tuesday
Nov212017

Thousands of Dollars in Batteries Stolen

DateTuesday, November 21, 2017 at 12:34PM

A local business has reported a break-in and theft.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Office was called concerning a break-in and theft at the Carolina West Wireless cell tower location on Laurel Mtn Road.  The business reported 12 batteries stolen including 4 Interstate batteries and 8 Northstar batteries.  Stolen property is estimated at $4200.  Carolina West Wireless also reported a battery theft from their Winkler Mill Road location.  Four batteries valued at $1400 were stolen there.  No suspects were listed.

