Wilkes Hall of Fame Taking Nominations
The Wilkes County Hall of Fame Foundation is currently accepting nominations for the 2018 Hall of Fame Class. Anyone may submit a nomination application. The Hall of Fame was established in 2013 in an effort to identify, honor and promote the excellence of Wilkes’ citizens to inspire current and future generations in our communities. Application forms may be completed online by visiting: www.wilkescountyhalloffame.org (click on “forms”). Also, a hard copy may be picked up at the Wilkes County Schools Board of Education office at 613 Cherry Street in North Wilkesboro, NC. The deadline for nominations to be considered for the 2018 class is January 31, 2018.
