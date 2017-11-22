Local Ministries' Meals for Those in Need on Thanksgiving
There is a way for those in need to get a Thanksgiving meal thanks to 3 local Wilkes ministries. City of Refuge Community Church will hold its fifth annual “Gathering” Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkesboro Civic Center on School Street. Reservations are recommended, but not required, and can be made by calling 336-244-8273.The Gathering is a free event offering an all-you-can eat Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. His Light Ministries, on Curtis Bridge Road in Wilkesboro, will serve free Thanksgiving meals on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call HIS Light for more information at 336-984-7930. And, First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro will once again be providing 800 Thanksgiving meals to Wilkes residents on Thursday.
Reader Comments