NC HP on I-40 Every 20 Miles
In partnership with other states and in direct support of the ‘Vision Zero’ philosophy, the NC State Hwy Patrol will once again be participating in the I-40 Thanksgiving Challenge. Law enforcement agencies from eight states, including North Carolina, teamed up last Thanksgiving to push for a zero fatality rate along the 2,555 miles of I-40. Last year, North Carolina experienced zero fatalities on I-40 during the 2-day campaign. This initiative involves stationing Troopers every 20 miles on I-40 for the most heavily traveled periods during the Thanksgiving holiday. The operation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 22, 2017and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 26, 2017 to hopefully create a safe driving environment and save lives.
