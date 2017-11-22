North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Project Update
Donations continue to come in. A total of $4,810.00 in donations have been collected for the 2017 North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Project; the project cost will be somewhere around $8,500. The Town has sponsored the Christmas Cheer Project for families for many years. Names of elderly and needy families who live in the North Wilkesboro city limits are collected and reviewed in the Clerk’s Office. Donations may be dropped off at Town Hall or mailed. Checks should be made payable to the North Wilkesboro Christmas Cheer Fund and mailed to P O Box 218, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Cheer Boxes will be delivered on Friday, December 22, 2017 and recipients must be at home at the time of delivery or the food box will not be left as it contains perishable food items.
