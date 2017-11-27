Foxx Votes for Tax Cuts
Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., last week voted for H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs. Foxx issued the following statement in support of H.R. 1: “Thirty-one years ago, President Reagan signed the Tax Reform Act of 1986, and history shows that economic prosperity followed." Foxx explained: The House passed H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, paving the way for a simpler and fairer tax code with reduced rates for hardworking Americans, families, and businesses. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act simplifies the tax code by getting rid of loopholes in order to lower rates for families and individuals." Foxx says, "Now, the standard deduction is roughly doubled, meaning the first $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for married couples will be tax free. Small business – the backbone of the American economy –the tax rate on small business and on small business investment is significantly reduced." According to Foxx, North Carolinians are projected to see a real increase in take-home pay, to the tune of $2,366.
