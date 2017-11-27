Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Giving Blood Locally | Main | NC Gets Millions in Court Settlement »
Monday
Nov272017

Foxx Votes for Tax Cuts

DateMonday, November 27, 2017 at 11:41AM

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., last week voted for H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs. Foxx issued the following statement in support of H.R. 1: “Thirty-one years ago, President Reagan signed the Tax Reform Act of 1986, and history shows that economic prosperity followed."  Foxx explained:  The House passed H.R. 1, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, paving the way for a simpler and fairer tax code with reduced rates for hardworking Americans, families, and businesses.  The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act simplifies the tax code by getting rid of loopholes in order to lower rates for families and individuals."  Foxx says, "Now, the standard deduction is roughly doubled, meaning the first $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for married couples will be tax free. Small business – the backbone of the American economy –the tax rate on small business and on small business investment is significantly reduced."  According to Foxx, North Carolinians are projected to see a real increase in take-home pay, to the tune of $2,366.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.