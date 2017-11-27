Giving Blood Locally
This holiday season, the American Red Cross is sharing three ways to give the gift of life in less time. At this time of year many regular blood and platelet donors delay giving due to busy schedules– but the need for blood remains. So, the Red Cross offers three easy ways to make giving faster and more convenient: RapidPass® – Donors can complete their pre-donation reading and health history online to save about 15 minutes at their donation; Blood Donor App – Through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, users can find local blood drives and schedule an appointment; and Online appointment scheduling – Donors can schedule an appointment and find tips for a successful blood or platelet donation at redcrossblood.org. Local blood drives in Wilkesboro this week: today 11/27/2017: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wilkes YMCA, 1801 YMCA Blvd and Wednesday 11/29/2017: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, 2003 US Highway 421
