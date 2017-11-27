Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Nov272017

More Funny Money Reports

DateMonday, November 27, 2017 at 11:45AM

So far during the month of November, Wilkesboro Police have received a number of reports of funny money.  In a few of the latest reports, Capital Bank called regarding a deposit from a local restaurant.  Inside the deposit was a counterfeit 20-dollar bill.  Fake 20's have shown up multiple times recently.  Police made copies of the fake bill for evidence.  No suspects listed at this time; the investigation is ongoing.  Then a few days later, Wilkesboro Police were called to another local fast-food restaurant.  A fake 20-dollar-bill was found in the cash register drawer.  The employee at the window said she was given the money by a women in payment for an order.  The fake cash was marked with maker and did not show to be counterfeit until after the customer left.  Police do have a description of the woman who passed the funny money and the investigation is continuing.

