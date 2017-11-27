More Funny Money Reports
So far during the month of November, Wilkesboro Police have received a number of reports of funny money. In a few of the latest reports, Capital Bank called regarding a deposit from a local restaurant. Inside the deposit was a counterfeit 20-dollar bill. Fake 20's have shown up multiple times recently. Police made copies of the fake bill for evidence. No suspects listed at this time; the investigation is ongoing. Then a few days later, Wilkesboro Police were called to another local fast-food restaurant. A fake 20-dollar-bill was found in the cash register drawer. The employee at the window said she was given the money by a women in payment for an order. The fake cash was marked with maker and did not show to be counterfeit until after the customer left. Police do have a description of the woman who passed the funny money and the investigation is continuing.
Reader Comments