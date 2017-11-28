Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Nov282017

Businesses and Individuals from Wilkes Can Apply

DateTuesday, November 28, 2017 at 11:36AM

North Carolina businesses and residents affected by the flooding and heavy winds on October 23, can apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Administrator Linda McMahon made the loans available in response to a letter from Gov. Roy Cooper on November 14, requesting a disaster declaration by the SBA.  The declaration covers Watauga County and the adjacent counties of Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, and Wilkes in North Carolina; and Johnson in Tennessee.  SBA Customer Service Representatives will be at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Boone to issue loan applications, answer questions, and help individuals complete applications.  The Center at 184 Hodges Gap Road, Building D in Boone is open weekdays through December 5 from 9 to 6 and Saturdays 10 til 2.

