NC Dept of Health and Possible Breach
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is notifying the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of a recent incident in which a spreadsheet containing personal information was sent in error to a vendor in an unencrypted email. The spreadsheet included names, social security numbers and test results for about 6,000 people who underwent routine drug screenings for employment, intern and volunteer opportunities at DHHS. Upon learning of the breach on Sept. 27, 2017, DHHS immediately started an investigation and took steps to protect those on the list. DHHS has mailed letters to affected individuals notifying them about the incident .
