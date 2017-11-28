Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Mailboxes Damages | Main | NC Dept of Health and Possible Breach »
Tuesday
Nov282017

NC National Guard Unit Deploying

DateTuesday, November 28, 2017 at 11:33AM

The North Carolina Army National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony for the 210th Military Police Company on Monday. The unit will be deploying to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. The 210th will be primarily responsible for providing security and enforcement operations for military bases. The unit has been deployed previously in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2014, Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm in 1991. The MPs have received numerous unit awards to include a Valorous Unit Award for their service in Iraq and North Carolina Governor’s Unit Citation for outstanding performance. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.