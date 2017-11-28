NC National Guard Unit Deploying
The North Carolina Army National Guard hosted a deployment ceremony for the 210th Military Police Company on Monday. The unit will be deploying to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. The 210th will be primarily responsible for providing security and enforcement operations for military bases. The unit has been deployed previously in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2014, Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004 and Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm in 1991. The MPs have received numerous unit awards to include a Valorous Unit Award for their service in Iraq and North Carolina Governor’s Unit Citation for outstanding performance.
Reader Comments