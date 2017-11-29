Big Ticket Items Taken
The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of some big ticket items. A victim who lives on Old Hwy 18 reported that his red 12-foot tandem trailer was stolen. The stolen trailer is valued at $2000. Deputies have the tag number of the stolen trailer and the investigation is continuing. Also, a victim from North Wilkesboro reported the theft of their vehicle. The man heard a noise in the early morning hours and saw someone driving away with his Ford Fusion valued at $10,000. The vehicle was wrecked and later recovered. The suspect in this incident, Robert David Johnson, was charged with theft and damage to property.
Reader Comments