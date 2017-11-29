Subscribe to our Content

Concrete Through the Window

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

They threw a rock through the front door of the store.  Wilkesboro Police responded to an alarm at Hibbett Sports.  When Police arrived, they found the front door of the store broken out and several pieces of clothing in the parking lot.  Police canvassed the area but did not find anyone.  Store management arrived and determined that over a 1000 dollars in NIKE clothing was taken from the store.  Some clothing was recovered in the parking lot.  The thief or thieves used a chunk of concrete to break out the door window and get inside the store.  There is a possible suspect and charges are pending. 

