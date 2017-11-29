Man Burning Trash Gets Warning Ticket
A Wilkes resident was issued a warning ticket after burning trash got out of hand. Three fire departments and the NC Forest Service was called to a woods fire off Luray Road yesterday. Nathan Gatlin of the Forest Service said a man was burning trash near the woods when he lost control of the fire. Mulberry-Fairplains, McGrady, and Millers Creek fire departments all responded along with the Forest Service. The 1/2 acre woods fire was quickly contained. No structures were damaged and no one was injured.
