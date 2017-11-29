Subscribe to our Content

Wednesday
Nov292017

Man Burning Trash Gets Warning Ticket

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

A Wilkes resident was issued a warning ticket after burning trash got out of hand.  Three fire departments and the NC Forest Service was called to a woods fire off Luray Road yesterday.  Nathan Gatlin of the Forest Service said a man was burning trash near the woods when he lost control of the fire.  Mulberry-Fairplains, McGrady, and Millers Creek fire departments all responded along with the Forest Service.  The 1/2 acre woods fire was quickly contained.  No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

