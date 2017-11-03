Cited for Shoplifting
Two people were cited for shoplifting in Wilkesboro. Store staff at Kohl's watched a couple come in with an infant. They selected some baby clothing, went to the dressing room, and then attempted to leave the store. Staff noticed a handbag the woman was carrying seemed stuffed. The couple was detained and over 200 dollars in stolen baby items were found in the woman's bag. The couple was detained until Wilkesboro Police arrived. Stolen property was returned to the store.
