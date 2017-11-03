Debris at Compost Site
Another reminder--Yard waste and debris is being accepted countywide at the compost site in Wilkesboro during the tornado and storm clean-up. Debris is trees and brush only. The debris is being accepted at no charge at the town’s compost site at the end of Winkler Mill Road Extension (old Holly Farms/Tyson Shaving Bin Road) on the south side of U.S. 421 in Wilkesboro. Hours of operation are regular business hours Monday through Saturday. As part of the State of Emergency, the state is reimbursing 75 percent of the town’s cost of employee overtime at the compost site and also of contracting with a company to grind the debris into mulch and haul it away. You are asked to not dump outside of gate.
