Friday
Nov032017

Fall Back Saturday Night

DateFriday, November 3, 2017 at 12:49PM

It's happening this weekend!  Daylight Savings Time begins this weekend. Daylight savings was a proposal of Benjamin Franklin, but he time change was not made official until 1918 in the United States. On the second Sunday in March, we in most of the US set our clocks ahead or springs forward one hour. Then, the first Sunday in November is when we fall back one hour. Daylight savings was created to help farmers so that they would have more time for daylight to be able to work.  So, Saturday night, set your clocks back one hour.

