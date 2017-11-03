Subscribe to our Content

National Adoption Month

Coinciding with National Adoption Month, Children’s Home Society of North Carolina is announcing a significant expansion of a statewide program to find loving and permanent homes for older children in foster care. In partnership with the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Division of Social Services, Children’s Home Society will expand the Foundation’s signature program, Wendy’s Wonderful Kids within county social services agencies across the state. An essential difference between the child-focused recruitment program and traditional services is smaller caseloads, giving each child as much attention as he or she needs and deserves, and focusing on appropriate adults already in the child’s life.  For information of becoming a Foster Parent, call Wilkes DSS.

