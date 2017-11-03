Same Man Wanted in Three Incidents
The same man is wanted in 3 separate incidents in Wilkesboro. This week, Police were called to Brushy Mtn Chiropractic concerning a break-in. The glass in the front door was broken. Video surveillance showed a white male enter the office and steal a money bag. During the investigation, it was determined the same man attempted to steal a dryer from nearby Aaron's last week. Also, the same man was seen on video at an assault incident at a local convenience store. Wilkesboro Police have identified the man, warrants have been issued, and an arrest is pending.
