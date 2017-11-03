Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Nov032017

Same Man Wanted in Three Incidents

DateFriday, November 3, 2017 at 12:48PM

The same man is wanted in 3 separate incidents in Wilkesboro.  This week, Police were called to Brushy Mtn Chiropractic concerning a break-in.  The glass in the front door was broken.  Video surveillance showed a white male enter the office and steal a money bag.  During the investigation, it was determined the same man attempted to steal a dryer from nearby Aaron's last week.  Also, the same man was seen on video at an assault incident at a local convenience store.  Wilkesboro Police have identified the man, warrants have been issued, and an arrest is pending.

