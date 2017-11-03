Stolen Mowers
Lawn mowers are popular among thieves locally. The property owner in North Wilkesboro reported that a Bolens Push Mower, a fishing pole, and a Kenwood speaker were stolen from their unlocked outbuilding near their house. Stolen property is valued at nearly 500 dollars. Then a Millers Creek victim reported a stolen Troy-Bilt self-propelled mower valued at 300 dollars. The mower was stolen from behind the victim's house. No suspects were listed with either report. The Wilkes Sheriff's Office is investigating those thefts.
