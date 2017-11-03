Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Fall Back Saturday Night | Main | Same Man Wanted in Three Incidents »
Friday
Nov032017

Wilkes Unemployment Rate Down

DateFriday, November 3, 2017 at 12:48PM

Unemployment is down in Wilkes from last month and from last year. Unemployment rates decreased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in September and remained unchanged in one.  Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.9 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 3.1 percent. Here in Wilkes, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.4 to 3.9 in September.  One year ago, the unemployment rate in Wilkes was 4.5.  When compared to the same month last year, unemployment rates decreased all 100 counties. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, November 17, 2017 when the state unemployment rate for October 2017 will be released. 

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.