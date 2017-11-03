Wilkes Unemployment Rate Down
Unemployment is down in Wilkes from last month and from last year. Unemployment rates decreased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in September and remained unchanged in one. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.9 percent, while Buncombe County had the lowest at 3.1 percent. Here in Wilkes, the unemployment rate dropped from 4.4 to 3.9 in September. One year ago, the unemployment rate in Wilkes was 4.5. When compared to the same month last year, unemployment rates decreased all 100 counties. The next unemployment update is scheduled for Friday, November 17, 2017 when the state unemployment rate for October 2017 will be released.
