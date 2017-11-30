Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« House Ransacked While Victims on Vacation | Main | North Wilkesboro House Fire »
Thursday
Nov302017

Breaking In by Breaking Store Window...Again

DateThursday, November 30, 2017 at 12:13PM

For the second time this week, a Wilkesboro business was entered after someone broke out a door window.  Police responded to an alarm early yesterday morning at the Bestway in Mall Square.  The front door was shattered with a big rock and one television was stolen.  The suspects had already left the scene.  Police are checking nearby surveillance video to determine a suspect.  Earlier this week, 3WC News reported that Wilkesboro Police responded to an alarm at Hibbett Sports.  When Police arrived, they found the front door of the store broken out with a chunk of concrete and several pieces of Nike clothing stolen.  Wilkesboro Police are continuing to investigate.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.