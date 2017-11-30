Breaking In by Breaking Store Window...Again
For the second time this week, a Wilkesboro business was entered after someone broke out a door window. Police responded to an alarm early yesterday morning at the Bestway in Mall Square. The front door was shattered with a big rock and one television was stolen. The suspects had already left the scene. Police are checking nearby surveillance video to determine a suspect. Earlier this week, 3WC News reported that Wilkesboro Police responded to an alarm at Hibbett Sports. When Police arrived, they found the front door of the store broken out with a chunk of concrete and several pieces of Nike clothing stolen. Wilkesboro Police are continuing to investigate.
