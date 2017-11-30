Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Nov302017

House Ransacked While Victims on Vacation

DateThursday, November 30, 2017 at 12:14PM

They returned home from vacation to find their house ransacked and several things stolen.  The Wilkes Sheriff's Dept was called to  investigate a break-in and theft at a residence on Camp Joe Harris Road.  Stolen property included Sharp flat screen TV, cash, jewelry, clothing, collectible coins, laptop, canon printer, iPhone, and a case of cigars.  A neighbor saw a suspicious vehicle in the area.  Sheriff's Investigators have a description of a suspect and their vehicle.  The investigation is continuing.

