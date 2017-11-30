House Ransacked While Victims on Vacation
They returned home from vacation to find their house ransacked and several things stolen. The Wilkes Sheriff's Dept was called to investigate a break-in and theft at a residence on Camp Joe Harris Road. Stolen property included Sharp flat screen TV, cash, jewelry, clothing, collectible coins, laptop, canon printer, iPhone, and a case of cigars. A neighbor saw a suspicious vehicle in the area. Sheriff's Investigators have a description of a suspect and their vehicle. The investigation is continuing.
