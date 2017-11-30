Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Nov302017

NC Traffic Report from Thanksgiving Weekend

Thursday, November 30, 2017

As this year’s Thanksgiving Holiday season came to an end, troopers were out in full force to monitor traffic violations in hopes of reducing motor vehicle collisions.  This initiative placed troopers every 20 miles along the I-40 corridor. Troopers not assigned to work the I-40 campaign monitored other major interstates and secondary roadways.  Over the Thanksgiving Weekend Statewide there were:  16 Fatal Collisions,  445 DWI Arrests, over 2500 Seatbelt Violations. and over 10,000 Speeding Violations. 

