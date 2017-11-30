Subscribe to our Content

Thursday
Nov302017

North Wilkesboro House Fire

DateThursday, November 30, 2017 at 12:13PM

North Wilkesboro Firefighters responded to a two-story house fire on F Street Tuesday night.  The house was supposed to be unoccupied; however, the fire was started from a lit candle in a room on the second floor of the house.  The fire completely destroyed the upper part of the house with the lower floor having water and smoke damage.  North Wilkesboro Police stayed on the scene to investigate.  A man later arrived on the scene, and he admitted to staying in the house and leaving the candle in a window.  Charges are pending.

