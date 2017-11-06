Blood Drives in Wilkes This Month
The holidays are a busy time, but the need for blood doesn’t slow. The American Red Cross is encouraging donors to give blood in the weeks leading up to the winter holidays to help stock the shelves for patients in need. Wilkes has 4 blood drives this month: In Wilkesboro 11/6/2017: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Wilkesboro Baptist Church, 300 W. Main Street; in Ronda 11/9/2017: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., East Wilkes High School, 13315 Elkin Hwy; in Roaring River 11/14/2017: 2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Roaring River Elem. School, 283 White Plains Rd; and North Wilkesboro 11/15/2017: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Gardner Glass Products Inc., 600 Elkin Highway.
