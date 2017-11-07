Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Nov072017

It's Election Day

DateTuesday, November 7, 2017 at 12:07PM

It's Election Day today in the towns of Wilkesboro, North Wilkesboro, and Ronda.  Polls opened at 6:30 and close at 7:30. Town residents are voting on commissioners and mayors.  Voting on Tuesday:  in North Wilkesboro at the North Wilkesboro Fire Station on Ninth Street; in Ronda at the Ronda Town Hall on N.C. 268 East; in Wilkesboro for Cricket, Reddies River, and Millers Creek precincts at West Wilkes Middle School bus parking lot on N.C. 16; and for Wilkesboro I and III Precincts at the Wilkesboro Civic Center on School Street. 3WC News will have the results Wednesday morning.  You can get real-time results online at www.wilkescounty.net under the Elections Tab. 

