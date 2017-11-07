Subscribe to our Content

« Wilkes Homeowners and Renters With Storm Damage Can Call | Main | NC Senators Recommend for NC FSA »
Tuesday
Nov072017

NC Flu Deaths This Season

DateTuesday, November 7, 2017 at 12:06PM

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has announced the state’s first flu-related deaths of the 2017-18 season after two adults died of complications from influenza infection from mid-to-late October. One of the deaths occurred in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, and the other occurred in the eastern region of the state.  To protect the privacy of the families, neither person's hometown, county, age or gender will be released. Flu shots are available at hospitals, pharmacies, private medical offices, some federally qualified health care centers and local health departments. The Flu Vaccine Finder at flu.nc.gov can help people find flu clinics near them.

