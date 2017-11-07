Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Nov072017

NC Senators Recommend for NC FSA

DateTuesday, November 7, 2017 at 12:05PM

Last week, at the recommendation of North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, President Trump appointed Len McBride to lead the North Carolina Farm Service Agency (NC FSA) and Bob Chandler, Jr. to lead the North Carolina Rural Development office. Len McBride is currently an Agricultural Supervisory District Director with the NC FSA and is a long time employee of the Agency. “With nearly 50,000 farming operations in the state, Mr. McBride’s long history in the agricultural community makes him well qualified to lead the NC FSA and I believe he will be a tremendous asset to North Carolina’s producers,” said Senator Thom Tillis.

