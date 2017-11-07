Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« NC Senators Recommend for NC FSA | Main | Thousands in Property Stolen »
Tuesday
Nov072017

NFPA Home Fire Podcasts

DateTuesday, November 7, 2017 at 12:05PM

October was Fire Prevention Month, but November is the time for a new podcast from the National Fire Protection Association. Every day seven people die from American home fires, and another 13,000 are injured each year. These statistics, while important, are only a small piece of America's complex home fire problem.The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) answers the question, “What follows a home fire?” in its new podcast series, “The Survivors.” The podcast showcases the lifelong toll fire has taken on family and others. Interviews with burn treatment and recovery specialists in America, the fire service, and top safety advocates underscore the rarely seen ripple effects of home fires experienced across the nation. Visit FireSprinklerInitiative.org/Podcast to listen to all episodes of the podcast.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.