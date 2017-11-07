NFPA Home Fire Podcasts
October was Fire Prevention Month, but November is the time for a new podcast from the National Fire Protection Association. Every day seven people die from American home fires, and another 13,000 are injured each year. These statistics, while important, are only a small piece of America's complex home fire problem.The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) answers the question, “What follows a home fire?” in its new podcast series, “The Survivors.” The podcast showcases the lifelong toll fire has taken on family and others. Interviews with burn treatment and recovery specialists in America, the fire service, and top safety advocates underscore the rarely seen ripple effects of home fires experienced across the nation. Visit FireSprinklerInitiative.org/Podcast to listen to all episodes of the podcast.
