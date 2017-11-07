Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Nov072017

Pedestrian Hit on Hwy 421

DateTuesday, November 7, 2017 at 12:07PM

A pedestrian was hit on Hwy 421 near Congo Road on Sunday night.  According to the report, a driver slowed to allow a person to cross the road and did not see the second person until the last minute. Both individuals crossing the road were wearing dark clothing.  The pedestrian was taken by Wilkes EMS to Baptist Medical in Winston-Salem.  Witnesses were interviewed by Wilkesboro Police and the Reconstruction Team is still investigating the incident.  Charges are pending.

