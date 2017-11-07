Subscribe to our Content

Tuesday
Nov072017

Wilkes Homeowners and Renters With Storm Damage Can Call

DateTuesday, November 7, 2017 at 12:06PM

There's a number to call for local homeowners who do not have insurance but do have storm damage. Wilkes County Officials are seeking people who don’t have insurance or don’t have enough insurance to cover heavy damage to their homes from a tornado and straight-line winds back on October 23. Wilkes Tax Administrator Alex Hamilton said the damage needs to be equal to at least 40 percent of the appraised value of the home. Both homeowners and renters with damage and little or no insurance can call the Wilkes County Office Building at 336-651-7383.  This information is needed to complete the assessment of storm damage in Wilkes from October 23 to help meet requirements for state or federal disaster assistance.

