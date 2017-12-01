Subscribe to our Content

Friday
Dec012017

Arrest Made in Local Home Break-In

Friday, December 1, 2017

In a follow-up to a break-in that 3WC News reported on yesterday, there has been an arrest.  As we reported Thursday, a family returned home from vacation to find their house ransacked and several things stolen.  The suspect, Jada McCrimmon, tried to sell some of the stolen property and even posted the items for sale on Facebook.  The victim, through Social Media, arranged to meet McCrimmon.  Wilkes Sheriff's Deputies also came to that meeting.  McCrimmon returned most of the stolen property and confessed to breaking in the house through a back window.  She was arrested and taken to the Wilkes County Jail.  Charges included felony breaking, entering, and larceny.  

