Friday
Dec012017

Football Youth and Concussions

DateFriday, December 1, 2017 at 9:56AM

School-age football players with a history of concussion and high impact exposure undergo brain changes after one season of play, according to two new studies conducted at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. In the first study, researchers studied 26 youth football players without history of concussion to identify the effect of repeated subconcussive impacts on the DMN. In the second study, 20 high school football players were studied – five had experienced at least one concussion, and 15 had no history of concussion. The results demonstrate that concussions from previous years can influence the changes occurring in the brain during the current season, suggesting that there are longitudinal effects of concussion that affect brain function.

