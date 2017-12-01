Sign Up for Low Energy Assistance Starting Today
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for the state's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program beginning today. Households including a person aged 60 or older, or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services, are eligible to sign up for assistance Dec. 1–31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1–March 31, or until funds are exhausted. The energy assistance program is federally funded and provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company to help eligible households pay heating bills during the cold-weather months. Last year, the program provided approximately $38 million to help more than 120,000 households pay their heating bills from December 2016 through March 2017. For more information locally, contact Wilkes DSS.
