Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« Arrest Made in Local Home Break-In | Main | WCC Reps in Florida »
Friday
Dec012017

Sign Up for Low Energy Assistance Starting Today

DateFriday, December 1, 2017 at 9:58AM

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is accepting applications for the state's Low-Income Energy Assistance Program beginning today. Households including a person aged 60 or older, or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services, are eligible to sign up for assistance Dec. 1–31. All other households may apply from Jan. 1–March 31, or until funds are exhausted. The energy assistance program is federally funded and provides a one-time payment directly to the utility company to help eligible households pay heating bills during the cold-weather months. Last year, the program provided approximately $38 million to help more than 120,000 households pay their heating bills from December 2016 through March 2017.  For more information locally, contact Wilkes DSS.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.