Tillis on Facebook about Tax Reform
As a means of showing support for the tax reform now being considered by the US Congress, NC Senator Thom Tillis posted on Social Media concerning NC's Tax Reform success. Tillis said: Tax reform worked in North Carolina. We're now the #1 state in the country for business. Tillis then posted a ranking from Forbes Magazine of the Best States for Business 2017. North Carolina is ranked Number 1, followed by Texas, Utah, Nebraska, and Virginia to round out the Top 5.
