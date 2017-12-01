WCC Reps in Florida
Three Wilkes Community College (WCC) instructors presented at the 2017 OLC Accelerate – Accelerating Online Learning Worldwide conference in Orlando, Fla. in November. WCC’s semester-long approach to quality online teaching is entitled CORE, an acronym for Collaborative Online Reflection Experience. Meret Burke, Dr. Natasha Harris, and MaryBeth Knight explained how CORE promotes a cross-discipline learning community of faculty peers to increase online teaching skills and ultimately improve student success and retention in online courses.
Reader Comments