Friday
Dec012017

WCC Reps in Florida

DateFriday, December 1, 2017 at 9:58AM

Three Wilkes Community College (WCC) instructors presented at the 2017 OLC Accelerate – Accelerating Online Learning Worldwide conference in Orlando, Fla. in November. WCC’s semester-long approach to quality online teaching is entitled CORE, an acronym for Collaborative Online Reflection Experience.   Meret Burke,  Dr. Natasha Harris, and MaryBeth Knight explained how CORE promotes a cross-discipline learning community of faculty peers to increase online teaching skills and ultimately improve student success and retention in online courses. 

