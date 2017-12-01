Wilkes Christmas Parade Tomorrow
"Christmas Past ~ Christmas Future" is the Wilkes parade theme this year. Kick off the holiday season with high school marching bands, floats, homecoming queens, churches and everything in between, plus Santa! The parade begins on Sixth Street in downtown North Wilkesboro and continues through downtown Wilkesboro, ending at the intersections of Main Street and Curtis Bridge Road. Check-in for parade participates is at the Corner of 9th Street and the CBD Loop. Parade line-up begins at 11am, and all parade entries should be in place by 2pm. The parade begins at 3 pm. The 2016 parade grand marshals are J.C. and Judy Faw of Wilkesboro. Parade sponsors are Carolina West Wireless, Tyson Foods, Inc. Town of North Wilkesboro, Town of Wilkesboro, and the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce.
