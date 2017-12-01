Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
Main | Stolen from a Truck »
Friday
Dec012017

Wilkes Christmas Parade Tomorrow

DateFriday, December 1, 2017 at 10:00AM

"Christmas Past ~ Christmas Future" is the Wilkes parade theme this year. Kick off the holiday season with high school marching bands, floats, homecoming queens, churches and everything in between, plus Santa! The parade begins on Sixth Street in downtown North Wilkesboro and continues through downtown Wilkesboro, ending at the intersections of Main Street and Curtis Bridge Road. Check-in for parade participates is at the Corner of 9th Street and the CBD Loop. Parade line-up begins at 11am, and all parade entries should be in place by 2pm. The parade begins at 3 pm. The 2016 parade grand marshals are J.C. and Judy Faw of Wilkesboro.  Parade sponsors are Carolina West Wireless, Tyson Foods, Inc. Town of North Wilkesboro, Town of Wilkesboro, and the Wilkes Chamber of Commerce.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.