Subscribe to our Content

Shoutbox

To Submit Info For The Trading Post

Email: tradingpost@hometownchristianradio.com,

Text: 336-355-4876

Mail to: PO Box 580, Wilkesboro, NC 28697.

You may also call during the show, Mon-Friday 9:10-9:30am,  Saturday, 9:05-9:30am 336-838-9992

Request Music

You pick them and Grady Johnson plays them Saturday from 7am-9am. 

Advertise On Hometown Christian Radio

Our advertisers get RESULTS! Contact us for all of the details on how to get your message out to the 3WC listeners. 336-838-1241

Reach the World

Ask us about a Saturday or Sunday ministry broadcast on Hometown Christian Radio 3WC. 

Follow Us on Twitter!
Join us on Facebook!
News Index
3WC News Podcast Index
« ID Theft in Wilkes | Main | Possible Changes to Wilkes School Calendar »
Monday
Dec112017

Business Storage Building Break-In

DateMonday, December 11, 2017 at 12:56PM

Wilkesboro Police are investigating a break-in of an outbuilding belonging to a business.  The Subway in Westwood Hills called last week concerning the break-in of a storage building behind the restaurant.  Nothing appears to be stolen.  Damages are estimated at 100 dollars.  Other businesses in this area have reported break-ins and damage to property.  Police are viewing surveillance video from the area.  They believe the suspect is a white male; the man's identity is unknown.  The investigation is continuing.

| Print ArticlePrint Article

Reader Comments

There are no comments for this journal entry. To create a new comment, use the form below.
Editor Permission Required
You must have editing permission for this entry in order to post comments.