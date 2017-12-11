Business Storage Building Break-In
Wilkesboro Police are investigating a break-in of an outbuilding belonging to a business. The Subway in Westwood Hills called last week concerning the break-in of a storage building behind the restaurant. Nothing appears to be stolen. Damages are estimated at 100 dollars. Other businesses in this area have reported break-ins and damage to property. Police are viewing surveillance video from the area. They believe the suspect is a white male; the man's identity is unknown. The investigation is continuing.
