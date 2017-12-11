Subscribe to our Content

Monday
Dec112017

ID Theft in Wilkes

DateMonday, December 11, 2017 at 12:57PM

A North Wilkesboro woman called the Sheriff's Office to report ID Theft.  She received a letter from a company saying that a line of credit was requested and an order placed in her name.  The woman reported that she had never contacted this company about a credit account.  There is no word on suspects. Again, if you discover that someone has used your name and/or personal information to obtain services or credit cards, contact local law enforcement.  Then go online to  IdentityTheft.gov,  the federal government’s one-stop resource for identity theft victims. The site provides streamlined checklists and sample letters to guide you through the recovery process. Also, visit ftc.gov/idtheft for prevention tips and free resources to share in your community.

